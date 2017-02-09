US SenatoUS Senators denounce Trump plan to focus counter-extremism program on Islamrs denounce Trump plan to focus counter-extremism program on Islam - AOL News

Reuters reported last week that Republican President Donald Trump's administration wants to rename the "Countering Violent Extremism," or CVE, program introduced by the previous Democratic administration of Barack Obama to "Countering Islamic Extremism" or "Countering Radical Islamic Extremism." The potential name change reflects a broader goal of Trump's to exclude groups in the program's purview such as white supremacist, whose followers have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States, five sources familiar with the matter said.

Another assault on reality from the reality TV star. Most of the attacks in this country have been committed by US citizens who were far from being Muslims. This appears to be designed to help the terrorists with their recruiting goals.

In what way can anybody think that Mr Trump is putting America First, or Making America Great?