Aliens Visit White House

It's been disclosed that a delegation from Towitur, a planet orbiting Alpha Centauri visited the White House last week.

Sean Spicer announced that the Centaurians and the president had a "very cordial and productive" meeting. He also said that they agreed to pay for the proposed wall along the US/Mexico border. "They understand the need to control emigration."

We got an exclusive interview with the Centaurian spokesbeing, A'kuk Bhenzhoul. When asked about the meetings with the president and his staff, Bhenzhoul said "Zorn, we didn't realize that your world had been taken over by the Ferengi. We've informed the Galactic Patrol of this, and we'll be installing a force field around this planet to make sure that the Ferengi scum can't spread any further."

"Funny, but he didn't look Ferengi at all."